No other country produces as much waste per capita as Canada, but there’s a better way, says Zero Waste Sooke. (Shutterstock)

Drowning in Waste: It’s time to refuse, reduce and repurpose

Zero Waste Sooke encourages reducing consumption and sharing economy

Living zero waste is an ideal and a journey. Some of us are just starting that journey, and some have been on the path for quite a while.

Is recycling the answer? It used to be one slim bag and a small box going out, but now most people trundle down to the curb with vast quantities of recycling. Most do it because they want to do the right thing. But then, later that day, you’ll see the ranting start-up on social media. “What’s up with the recycling company!!! Why can’t they get their ** in gear!”

How many daily trips do those trucks make to the drop-off facility? Imagine the cost of those trucks and how many more recycling trucks are or need to be on the road. Statistics say Canadians throw away three million tonnes of plastic waste a year. Yet, only nine percent is recycled, while the rest ends up in landfills or our environment.

No other country produces as much waste per capita as Canada; each Canadian generates approximately 2.7 kilograms of garbage a day.

We are told to reduce, reuse and recycle. But recycle should not be the first action.

We are being bombarded daily with subliminal messages that we need the latest and the greatest. Our homes have a lot in common with stores these days.

Stores have inventory, and they hire people to manage it. As there is no staff at home, all that inventory needs to be kept clean and in working order, and you need to remember where it is.

If you don’t know where stuff is or don’t realize you have it, you repurchase it. It wastes time and money and creates more stuff or clutter.

We can safely say that most Canadians have too much inventory – you forget where things are, it stresses you out to organize and maintain it all, and you may not use much of your own.

So we have huge lots full of storage containers. What good does stuff do sitting in storage containers? We need to start with refuse first. Refuse to be targeted. Start reducing the consumption. So let’s try that slogan again – Let’s begin with refuse, then go on to reduce, repair, repaint, repurpose, refurbish, reclaim, etc., then go on to rot and finally recycle.

How about the sharing economy? Are you familiar with Streetbank or Buy Nothing project websites? There are people in Sooke that participate. Zero Waste Sooke promotes the right to repair and runs several repair cafes a year. We have organized yarn swaps, arts and crafting, and fabric and sewing supplies swaps. Next, is a puzzle and board game swap, and how about a tool swap?

Come to a Zero Waste Sooke meeting at the library on May 4 at 7 p.m. to learn more. We also need fixers for our next repair cafe on May 14, and we need volunteers to help with our Community Clean-Up on May 7. Check out our Facebook page for details.

•••

Contributed by Zero Waste Sooke.

