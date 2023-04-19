Drumming 101 workshop keeps the beat

Glen Coard’s Drummer’s Workshop for Absolute Beginners set for Sooke on May 13

Glen Coard will teach a Drummer’s Workshop for Absolute Beginners at SEAPARC Leisure Complex on May 13. (Photo contributed)

Glen Coard hopes to snare a great turnout at his workshop for would-be drummers in Sooke.

Learning drums teaches much more than drumming, said Coard, an experienced drummer who has performed all over the globe for decades.

He explained in a media release that participants learn how to practice and gain proficiency in any field, including schoolwork, by breaking down exercises into core components, the value of slow repetition, and building layers of proficiency.

“The casual workshop is about fun first, and a chance to learn some basic rhythms,” said Coard, a South Island resident.

Past participants include those with no musical expertise whatsoever to other instrumentalists, choir members, and those with a love of music and a desire to play along.

Registration for a Drummer’s Workshop for Absolute Beginners is open to anyone interested in drumming from 13 years of age and up, with no experience required.

The workshop, presented in partnership with SEAPARC Leisure Complex, takes place May 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. at SEAPARC at 2168 Phillips Rd. Drumsticks and practice pads and the opportunity to purchase those at the session are provided.

Register costs $20 and is available at SEAPARC during regular hours, or online at seaparc.ca.



