Duck collector. A volunteer begins the task of rounding up thousands of floating ducks following the rubber duck race. The first five ducks across the finish line won anywhere from $100 to $1,000. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Ducks make a splash for charity

2,900 rubber ducks race down Sooke River at 15th anual Duck Day

A flock of 2,900 rubber ducks raced down Sooke River on Saturday for charity.

The race was part of the 15th annual Duck Day by the Sooke Harbourside Lions at Sooke River Campground at The Flats.

The first five ducks to cross the finish line won anywhere from $100 to $1,000. Money raised from the event goes towards various fundraising efforts for the Lions club.

This year, there were games for children, a colouring competition in schools leading up to the event and a scavenger hunt with rocks decorated with duck pictures hidden around Sooke.

READ: Two Sooke teens to represent Team B.C. at North American Indigenous Games


DUCK SCOOP Three-year-old Linus Pipkey receives help from Sooke Harbourside Lions Club member Rachael Moir at the duck pond during Duck Day activities Saturday at The Flats. Hundreds turned out for the annual event which culminated with a rubber duck race down Sooke River. For more photos, Please turn to Page xx. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

There plenty of family games to keep the kids intrigued during Duck Day at The Flats on Saturday. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Singing their song. Members of the Amber academy Concert choir perform for appreciative Duck Day participants at The Flats on Saturday. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

