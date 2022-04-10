DVBA creates video, list promoting businesses ideal for Earth Month

To get residents of Greater Victoria thinking about consumerism and sustainability during April’s Earth Month, the Downtown Victoria Business Association has released a video of nine recommendations for local shopping.
Buying long-lasting items, used items, reusable containers, renting instead of buying, shopping local, eating sustainability, investing in active transportation like bikes, and supporting businesses that are declared carbon-neutral are eight of the tactics suggested in the association’s video, which will also support local business.
Their website dvba.ca/earthmonth features dozens of Victoria-based businesses aligned toward green initiatives.
“When it comes to improving our environmental impact, every step matters. We are proud that so many downtown businesses are locally owned and/or sustainably focused. We hope sharing these ideas through April will encourage change in our community,” executive director Jef Bray said in a release.
