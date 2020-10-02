Victoria electric vehicle drivers celebrate national week with Sunday road trip

A National Drive Electric Week road trip hits the streets Sunday in Greater Victoria.

Victoria Electric Vehicle Club members plan to gather under at Motorize View Royal, 1671 Island Hwy. on Oct. 4 for some coffee and cookies before hitting the road at 9 a.m.

The three-hour tour route takes drivers through Victoria and Ogden Point, then following Dallas Road and circling the coast through Oak Bay, north through Saanich and Central Saanich to Sidney and Deep Cove, with a couple of stops for photos along the way.

The return trip skirts the Saanich Inlet and through Thetis Lake Park to downtown Langford before landing at Esquimalt Lagoon. The road trip total is 110 kilometres.

