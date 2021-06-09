EMCS graduates to cross the stage June 29, 30 in live streamed ceremonies

Grad ceremonies have pivoted several times, but will go ahead with subdued aplomb

Edward Milne Community School graduates will celebrate together, apart on June 29 and 30. (File - Black Press Media)

Grade 12 students would normally have walked across the stage by now, collected their diploma, had their tassel moved to the other side of the mortarboard hat.

But this year Edward Milne Community School graduates will celebrate on June 29 and 30, and due to public health orders they’ll do the stage walk without a large crowd of parents, aunts, grandpas and a thousand other strangers.

The secondary school has broken the grad class into groups and will live stream the formalities and speeches.

The school’s graduation planning committee had initially planned for three dates mid-June, but made the call to delay to the end of June to give more time to adjust to changing safety protocols.

