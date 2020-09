Employees at WorkSafe BC in Sooke taking part in Orange Shirt Day to honour the Indigenous children who survived or passed away while being forced to go to residential schools across Canada. (Aaron Guillen - Sooke News Mirror)

Employees at WorkBC Centre in Sooke wore orange shirts to commemorate Orange Shirt Day on Wednesday (Sept. 30).

Orange Shirt Day honours the Indigenous children who were sent away to residential schools in Canada. The event is an opportunity to acknowledge the stories of survivors and their families, and to remember those who died.

