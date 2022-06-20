Energy retrofit at Saanich rec centre to cut GHG emissions by 85 per cent

Pearkes Recreation Centre is receiving a heat recovery and mechanical upgrade, with the help of a $2.8-million grant from Clean BC. (Photo by Melanie Seal-Jones/Courtesy District of Saanich)

The District of Saanich is receiving energy retrofit funding to help offset the cost of upgrading the heat recovery and mechanical upgrade project at G.R. Pearkes Recreation Centre.

Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program – CleanBC Communities Fund, a combined federal-provincial program, the municipality will receive $2.8 million of the $3.9-million total cost to replace and renew the aging HVAC system at the multi-feature complex.

The project, due to start in fall 2023 and be completed in late 2024, is expected to reduce the facility’s greenhouse gas emissions by 85 per cent, roughly the equivalent of taking about 80 cars off the road. Pearkes currently accounts for about 12 per cent of Saanich’s corporate building emissions.

Plans call for an expansion of the heat recovery system to the existing ice plant, to offset the building’s heating and domestic hot water energy use, explained a release from the district. Expected long-term benefits include a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and maintenance costs, increased redundancy of heating sources in the building and improved ventilation and air filtration in the fieldhouse. It will also aim to produce more consistent heating and cooling throughout the facility.

Temporary service interruptions may happen during construction, but are expected to have minimal impact on patrons and user groups, the district said.

ALSO READ: Victoria police report ‘significant decline’ in calls for youth-related violence

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of SaanichGreenhouse Gas EmissionsSaanich