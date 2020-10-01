Peaches, an English bulldog, will undergo three surgeries on Monday, Oct. 5 to fix deep corneal ulcers in both of her eyes. Her owner, Brooke Ervin, has opened a GoFundMe to help raise funds for the $2,100 veterinary bill. (Brooke Ervin photo)

English bulldog getting last-minute surgery in Sooke to fix eyesight

‘Peaches’ has deep corneal ulcers in both eyes

Peaches has always been a furry ball of energy, but now she’s been sleeping those days away in pain.

The six-year-old English Bulldog is suspected of having deep corneal ulcers in both her eyes, making it difficult to see almost anything.

“I was at a breaking point last week,” said owner Brooke Ervin, a Sooke resident.

“All the vets we took her to couldn’t agree on treatment, and I wasn’t going to accept losing her. She won’t even run to the door when someone knocks like she usually does – it’s the most heartbreaking thing.”

In August, Peaches started developing discoloured pus from her eyes. Ervin, who lost her daughter Hannah Day to a seven-year battle with cancer last year, has been growing more stressed as she’s already paid $1,500 in veterinary bills, and the only solution had another expensive price tag.

On Monday, Peaches will undergo three surgeries at Sooke Veterinary Hospital.

One will address the condition of the dogs’ eyelids from rolling inward towards the eye, another to scrape dead skin cells off the eye, and the final one to treat chronic ulcers on the surface of the eye. The procedure will cost more than $2,100.

Now, Ervin is asking for the public to help her with the unexpected charges.

“It hurts to think that I could lose another love in my life,” said Ervin. “She is hurting and barely gets up on most days. I know I have to do everything I can to save her.”

The Sooke woman has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds to cover the surgery. As of Thursday, the fundraiser has collected more than $1,200.

Ervin pointed out that any additional funds that are not used for the veterinary bill will be headed towards the “Doggy Day Fund,” which she set up at Sooke Veterinary Hospital to help future pets who need financial assistance.

READ MORE: Mourning Sooke mom preps free meals for the community

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

