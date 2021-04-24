Esquimalt Fire Department offers free online CPR training

Hour-long sessions offered over Zoom seven days a week at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m.

A B.C. Emergency Health Services member demonstrates how to perform CPR. The Esquimalt Fire Department is now offering free online training. (Black Press Media file photo)

More people will soon have the skills to save lives as the Esquimalt Fire Department launches free online CPR training sessions.

Anyone interested can sign up for hour-long live Zoom sessions with a fire department member. Prior to their session, registrants pick up a sanitized mannequin and course materials, which they will return for sanitizing after they’re complete.

READ ALSO: Esquimalt fire displaces two families

“We want to empower our community to have the confidence and knowledge to potentially save a loved one or bystander,” said Esquimalt Fire Chief Chris Jancowski. CPR can help save a person’s life if they are unresponsive.

The session will discuss personal safety, common questions and compression techniques. It is not, however, for certification.

Training sessions will be offered seven days a week at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. People can request a date and time by emailing cpr@esquimalt.ca.

READ ALSO: First cannabis store opens on Songhees Nation, creates economic opportunity says chief

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Esquimalt