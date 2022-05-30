Stephen Tom, of Esquimalt, won $100,000 on a recent Scratch and Win and plans to take his family somewhere tropical. (BC Lottery Corp. photo)

Stephen Tom, of Esquimalt, won $100,000 on a recent Scratch and Win and plans to take his family somewhere tropical. (BC Lottery Corp. photo)

Esquimalt man eyes tropical vacation after $100K Scratch & Win

‘My family has always wanted to go to Hawaii or New Zealand…’

After a quick trip to the hairdresser, Esquimalt man Stephen Tom decided to play his Scratch and Win – and ended the day with more than just a fresh cut – winning $100,000.

“I was at the kitchen counter when I saw the ticket was a winner and I didn’t believe it,” Tom said Monday (May 30). “I scanned it on my phone and showed my wife. We both couldn’t believe it.”

With the winnings, Tom plans to do more of what he loves: tropical island vacations with sun and sand.

“My family has always wanted to go to Hawaii or New Zealand where there are a lot of beaches.”

Tom also hopes to purchase a larger home.

Tom purchased his 5X the Money ticket from Thrifty Foods on Admirals Road.

ALSO READ: Luxurious Sooke home a lottery win away

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

lottery

Previous story
Tale behind the whale at Sooke school premieres June 10

Just Posted

The Oak Bay Tea Party parade 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay Tea Party returns after two-year break

The proposed location of the new bridge along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail crossing Island Highway in Colwood. The City of Colwood will be set up along the trail at this location on the morning of June 3 as part of GoByBike Week. (Courtesy of City of Colwood)
Colwood offering active transportation sneak-peek June 3

Electric vehicle drivers will now see new charging fees at Victoria’s city-owned parkades and surface lots. Pictured is the Store Street charging station in downtown Victoria. (Photo courtesy of the City of Victoria)
Victoria sets new public electric vehicle charging fees

Drew Shaw has been a member of the Lake Side Buoys supporters group since 2009 and has been bringing the pipes since then. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Die-hard soccer fans are fuelling the surge in Pacific FC popularity