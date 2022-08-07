Familiar face arrives at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre

Former chamber head Denny Warner installed as new executive director at the centre

Operators of the Mary Winspear Centre have gone local in their search for a new executive director.

Denny Warner, a North Saanich resident for 17 years who held the same role with the Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce for nearly seven years, was announced in her new role last week by the board of the Saanich Peninsula Memorial Park Society. More recently she served as operations manager for a Kelowna-based web design company.

In the community, she served as a member of the economic development advisory committee for the Town of Sidney for nearly four years.

Warner has also been an active volunteer mentor and facilitator with Restorative Justice Victoria since 2015 and served as treasurer of the BC Network for Compassionate Communication since 2009.

In a release, she said she looks forward to reconnecting with local community groups and stakeholders in her new role at the centre, which offers entertainment and conferences in the Charlie White Theatre and Bodine Family Hall, art exhibits in the Myfanwy Pavelic Gallery and other meeting spaces.

