Farmers Market Roundup: Greater Victoria markets reopen for the spring season

As the temperatures warm, Greater Victoria’s farmers markets make their comeback, offering local produce, art and more. With a wide variety of markets to choose from, locals and visitors alike can finally get back outside to shop for their weekly groceries.

From now until the fall, farmers markets from Sidney to Sooke will be open for visitors, rain or shine. Here is a list of a few popular markets you can explore throughout the week.

Esquimalt Farmers Market

The Esquimalt Farmers Market’s opening day was April 6 at Memorial Park in Esquimalt. From 4:30 until 7:30 p.m., visitors can grab their weekly haul while browsing through local art and listening to live music every Thursday until Sept. 14.

This farmers market will also operate out of Esquimalt Gorge Park on Mondays beginning June 19 until Sept. 4.

This market is pet-free so leave your furry friends at home.

Moss Street Market

The Moss Street Market moved back outdoors April 1 and will be open every Saturday from 10 a.m until 1 p.m.

While farmers markets are a great opportunity to get outside, many items available at this market can be ordered online and picked up at the Online Order Pickup Tent. Visit mossstreetmarket.com for more information. You can find the Moss Street Market on the grounds of Sir James Douglas school. This market is pet friendly so leashed dogs are welcome.

Sooke Country Market

Located outside of the District Office and Fire Hall on Otter Point Road in Sooke, the Sooke Country Market will open Saturday, April 21 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This market offers local produce, soaps, baking and more and runs until Oct. 7, 2023.

James Bay Market

Opening next month on May 6, the James Bay Market will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. until Oct. 7.

With three performances every week, shopping at this market is a music-filled way to support local arts and food vendors. You can find James Bay Market at the corner of Menzies and Superior Streets.

Goldstream Farmers Market

Also opening May 6, the Goldstream Farmers Market will go until Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Find this market at Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Metchosin Farmers’ Market

Located behind the firehall at 4450 Happy Valley Rd., the Metchosin Farmers’ Market runs Sundays from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. from Mother’s Day until the last Sunday of October.

North Saanich Farm Market

The first market of the season for the North Saanich Farm Market will be June 3 at 10990 West Saanich Rd. Open weekly on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m., this market will close for the season Oct. 7.

This market is still accepting vendor applications.

Peninsula Country Market

Last but not least, the Peninsula Country Market also runs June 3 until Oct. 7. This market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

This year, the market will also have a kid zone, making it even more family friendly.

Find this market at the Saanich Fairgrounds on Stelly’s Cross Road.

