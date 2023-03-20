Fibres and beyond weaves another show

Fibres and Beyond Consider The Lilies Show runs from March 25 to April 2 at Old St. Mary’s at 4354 Metchosin Rd. (Contributed photo)

The work and talents of an eclectic collection of fibre artists will fully bloom at Consider the Lilies XXI.

This will mark the 21st show for the group, said Linda Danielson, one of the founding members of Fibres and Beyond. The group formed after Elizabeth Tanner, another founding member, and several other artists got together following a gallery show in 2002.

They began meeting monthly to socialize and discuss their work, which planted the seeds for the first version of Consider the Lilies, Danielson noted. The name was inspired by the lilies that flourish in the old cemetery at St. Mary’s in Metchosin.

“It’s nice to get together with a group that knows who you are, and you don’t have to explain who you are to everybody,” Danielson noted in a previous interview with Black Press. “They’re not strangers. It’s really important to each of us in our lives.”

ALSO READ: Consider the Lilies XII

The group, which includes several members who live in Sooke, has broadened its tightly-knot circle of 10 for this year’s show by adding two weavers.

“They do beautiful work,” added Danielson, known within the group as The Rabbit. “We all do something different, including dolls, quilting, sculptures, and painting, so there’s quite an assortment of items for sale. People line up at the door to come in, and it’s nice to see our regular patrons every year.”

Consider the Lilies takes place at Old St. Mary’s at 4354 Metchosin Rd. in Metchosin from March 25 to April 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except March 25 and April 2, when it’s open from noon to 4 p.m.

Visit fibresandbeyond.com for a look at more on the artists and examples of their work.



news@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

artistEast SookeSookeWest Shore