Fireworks permit required in Greater Victoria

For West Shore fire departments, fireworks bylaws are a safety-first fact of life all year long.

“We’ve seen a significant drop in fireworks-related incidents since the bylaws were put in place about 10 years ago,” said Colwood Fire Rescue Acting Fire Chief Greg Chow. “We’re seeing better education and safety regarding their use.”

The bylaws are in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week in Colwood, Langford, View Royal, and the Highlands throughout the year.

Permits are required to possess or discharge fireworks, and applicants must be at least 18 years of age to obtain one.

Anyone wanting to use fireworks must have completed a Fireworks Safety Course, which is valid for three years. Once the free online course and exam are completed, your local fire department will be notified of the results and you can apply for a permit. If you took the course in 2018 or earlier, you are required to take it again.

Consumer fireworks events may only take place on Oct. 31 from 5 to 10 p.m., and the sale or trading of firecrackers or fireworks is prohibited in Colwood, View Royal, Langford, and the Highlands.

Please allow one business day for processing before visiting your local city hall to pay for and collect the permit.

The issuance of fireworks permits is contingent on current fire conditions.

To learn more, visit your municipality’s website.

