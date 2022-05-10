‘First big plant sale in many years’ coming to Saanich’s Garth Homer Centre

The Victoria Horticultural Society is hosting its first major plant sale in years, May 14 at the Garth Homer Centre. (Facebook/Victoria Horticultural Society)

Members of the Victoria Horticultural Society are hoping to raise the roof about their upcoming plant sale.

The sale is a fundraiser for the rooftop garden project planned for the new Garth Homer Centre in Saanich. The goal for the 100-year-old society’s centenary project is to raise $25,000 for this legacy garden.

As such, the members have gone all out to prepare for what is being billed as the first big plant sale in many years – even prior to the COVID pandemic. A variety of annuals, perennials, fruit and vegetable plants and house plants, all cultivated and nurtured by society members, will be available for purchase.

The sale happens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 at the Garth Homer Centre, 813 Darwin Ave. Free parking is available next door at the Saanich municipal hall at the foot of Darwin Avenue.

For more information about the society, visit vichortsociety.org.

