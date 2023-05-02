Five ways to treat mom this Mother’s Day in Victoria

Artist Marcela Strasdas shows art in her home during the Hills to Shore Artists Tour, which runs over Mother’s Day weekend. (Carol Sherwood photo) Artist Marcela Strasdas shows art in her home during the Hills to Shore Artists Tour which runs over Mother’s Day weekend.

With Mother’s Day coming up on May 14, here’s some ideas of how to celebrate the art of living with a special mother figure in your life.

Hills to Shore Artists Tour: Now in its 16th year, this free, self-guided tour takes you on an exploration through artists’ studios across the Gordon Head, Mt. Tolmie and Cadboro Bay areas of Saanich. Bring mom for a Mother’s Day outing to check out original paintings and garden art, and shop for sculptures, ceramics, jewelry and more. There will be opportunities to meet the artists and watch them work. Running May 13-14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, you can find out more at hillstoshoreartists.ca.

Mother’s Day High Tea at Abkhazi Garden: Treat mom to a high-class dining experience at Abkhazi Garden, a one-acre heritage home and exquisite garden in the heart of Oak Bay. The gardens have glaciated rocky slopes, native Garry oaks, Japanese maples and rhododenrons, creating views as memorable as the food. Visit abkhaziteahouse.com for the special menu of pastries and savoury goods. The menu runs May 13 and 14.

Mother’s Day Musical Garden Tour: Explore eight hidden backyard-garden gems and a plant sale all included with $40 two-day passes. This annual tour has raised funds for the Victoria Conservatory of Music for 41 years, all while celebrating mothers and our city’s rich garden culture. “The live music is what makes this tour truly unforgettable: from classical to contemporary, musicians play in the gardens for a memorable outdoor experience. Performers range from soloists, duets, and small and large group,” the VCM said in a press release. vcm.bc.ca/victoria-garden-tour/

Brunch at Oak Bay Beach Hotel: What better time than Mother’s Day to enjoy Victoria’s specialty, brunch? The Oak Bay Beach Hotel’s brunch buffet takes place in the stunning ocean view Grand Lobby. Each mother in attending parties will receive a special take-home gift. Cost is $129, plus tax per adult. oakbaybeachhotel.com/event/mothers-day-brunch

Ilinca Ghibu, Exhibition of New Paintings: Romania-born artist Ilinca Ghibu specializes in painting flowers in an expressive, spontaneous and colourful way. Ghibu’s premiere exhibition in Victoria starts at the West End Gallery on May 13 and is one worth checking out. Find out more at westendgalleryltd.com.

