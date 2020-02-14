Five-year-old superman tours Victoria News office

Five-year-old Luke Lampman arrived in the Victoria News newsroom as a miniature Clark Kent and left as Superman.

Luke enjoyed a newsroom tour Friday afternoon dressed as one of his favourite superheroes and stayed entirely in character, even helping out the editorial team by providing a newscast of his own.

Luke is enrolled in junior kindergarten at Christ Church Cathedral School and attends kids engineering and toy-building programs. He’s also a soccer player and Beaver Scout, but one of the tiny superhero’s biggest passions is being “a good guy.”

“He’s been interested in Superman since he was about two years old, just like his Grandpa who grew up with Superman being a big hero as well,” said his mom, Holly Hatch. “He really has loved costumes for years now, so I put together the Clark Kent to go over top and its been a runaway hit.”

Hatch said her son loves old movies and theme songs composed by John Williams. While he chose to embody Clark Kent for his visit to Victoria News, Luke also dresses up like Indiana Jones, Luke Skywalker, Bruce Wayne (Batman), Marty McFly from Back to the Future and James Bond from the 1965 ‘Thunderball.’

But whoever he is on a given day, Luke always wants to be the good guy, helping other people.

When he grows up, Luke said he wants to be “a news reporter and Superman and a good man and a police officer.”

“So every day I do one thing,” he said. “One day I do a police officer, one day I’m a super hero and one day I come here.”

Hatch laughed, “he’s a busy guy!”

When Clark Kent (Superman) visits your newsroom, you stop everything and give him a tour. Looks like we have a future reporter on our hands! @VictoriaNews #YYJ #VictoriaBC pic.twitter.com/OxwwdPibcz — Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) February 14, 2020