A new floating dock installed secretly in the Gorge waterway on July 15 is aiming to spark on a community conversation on rethinking how people use the harbour. (Project Albero/Aryze)

Floating dock installed secretly in Gorge entices swimmers with free beer, chance to win gift cards

Project Albero aims to spark a conversation on rethinking how people use the harbour

A new floating dock was installed secretly in the Gorge waterway with the hopes of sparking a community conversation about rethinking the way we use the harbour.

After a 2018 trip to Copenhagen, Luke Mari, along with the two other owners of Aryze Development, felt something was missing when they returned home. The three friends were inspired by the working harbour, lined with people swimming on hot summer days.

“It struck us that we have all the bones for this lifestyle but as a harbour city, the local citizenry is disconnected from harbour recreation,” reads the company’s website.

READ ALSO: Victoria Harbour Ferry will continue, Ralmax now majority owner

Thus, Project Albero was born. The floating circular dock with a Japanese Katsura tree in the middle was built with the help of architects and engineers and was secretly pulled into the middle of the Gorge, near Banfield Park on July 15.

The first person to spot the dock was gifted a $100 coffee shop gift card. Beer from Phillips Brewery was left as a treat for the first person to swim to the dock and those who share photos of themselves out on the dock would be entered to win gift cards from Fernwood Pizza Company.

READ ALSO: Proposed Victoria townhouses would sell with no down payment

The goal of Project Albero, which means “tree” in Italian, is to spark a community-driven conversation about “urban change” and get “people rethinking their city” and how they use the harbour, Mari explained. The dock, he said, is just phase one – Aryze plans to involve the community in further installations that are “more ambitious in scale.”

According to Mari, the dock will be gifted to the City of Victoria.

For more information on the project visit aryze.ca/project/the-floating-tree/.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
District launches virtual tour of historic Victoria High

Just Posted

Floating dock installed secretly in Gorge entices swimmers with free beer, chance to win gift cards

Project Albero aims to spark a conversation on rethinking how people use the harbour

Sooke council supports plans for dog park at John Phillips Memorial Park

District staff directed to draw up a plan for future project

Well-known Langford cop hangs up his badge after 45 years

Const. Murray Bayles worked at West Shore RCMP, VicPD and former Esquimalt Fire and Police

North Saanich daycare moves with pandemic

COVID-19 created challenges, but also opportunities for business

District launches virtual tour of historic Victoria High

Historic school destined for temporary closure due to seismic upgrades

21 more COVID-19 cases recorded in B.C., no new deaths

There are a total of 192 active confirmed cases across the province

Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike

The death toll from an increasing toxic drug supply killed 175 people in B.C. in June

COVID-19: B.C.’s eviction ban for unpaid rent to end Sept. 1

Landlords must wait until July 2021 for full repayment

Suspended B.C. Mountie charged with 34 counts of voyeurism, three counts of sex assault

Andrew Seangio, 35, turned himself into police in connection to the charges in Ottawa

Province announces $1.1 million in funding to restore caribou habitat

The seven projects are taking place across the province

B.C. gets $2 billion in latest COVID-19 federal aid package

Sick leave, transit backed by Ottawa, John Horgan says

Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check lawsuit faces new accusations

‘Const. Browning and the RCMP have engaged in conduct that is reprehensible and deserves punishment’

Feds, provinces reach deal on $19 billion in funding for reopening

The money comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic

$5 billion fall tax bill too much for B.C. business, NDP told

PST, employer health tax, hotel tax may come due Sept. 30

Most Read