Flyover at B.C. Leg to commemorate National Peacekeepers’ Day

A flyover salute is set to take place above the B.C. Legislature on Sunday, August 9 at 7 p.m. to remember the largest single day loss of Canadian lives during peace operations.

28 years ago, nine Canadian Forces members died when their Buffalo aircraft was shot out of the sky over Syria in 1974. The Syrian Forces claimed they believed the plane in white and blue United Nations colours was an Israeli fighter jet.

Since 2008, the Canadian government has designated August 9 as National Peacekeepers’ Day.

“We are not only remembering those who have died in operations,” said Jim Macmillan-Murphy, President of the B.C. Chapter of the Canadian Peacekeeping Veterans Association in a release. “We also remember those whose experiences are complicit in their subsequent death or whose service was cut short regales of the cause, no matter their mission at home or abroad.”

Mitzi Dean, MLA for Esquimalt-Metchosin, and Randall Garrison, MP for Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke, will be joined by a small group of dignitaries at B.C. Legislature to place a poppy in a wreath at the cenotaph in downtown Victoria. A single Buffalo aircraft from CFB Comox is scheduled to flyover at 7 p.m.

The event will be live-streamed on the CFB Esquimalt Facebook page.

