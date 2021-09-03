Food Bank supplies more than food – school supplies are in stock

Kim Kaldal (middle) with the Food Bank estimates this table will supply 50 to 70 students. Lionesses Margaret Coles (left) and Lyn Cardus (right) were there Sept. 2 to hand out felts, pencils, notebooks, glue and more. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

The Sooke Lionesses are helping kids get school supplies this year in partnership with the Sooke Food Bank, they’ve got a table full of notebooks, pens, pencils, felts, crayons, glue and of course, backpacks for Sooke students in need.

More than 120 students registered for the backpack program through the food bank where they get a backpack filled with their exact supply list. That program was sponsored by the Sooke Harbourside Lions and other local businesses.

But those who didn’t register can still come to the food bank on the first three Thursdays of September and get what they need from the Lionesses. Kim Kaldal with the food bank estimates another 50 to 70 students will get their supplies from this table.

