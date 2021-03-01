Maureen Garry is the Goldstream Gazette 2021 Local Hero as Educator of the Year. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)

Maureen Garry is the Goldstream Gazette 2021 Local Hero as Educator of the Year. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)

Former teacher at David Cameron Elementary a tireless advocate for musical education

Maureen Garry is West Shore’s 2021 Educator of the Year

For Maureen Garry, former music teacher at David Cameron Elementary, teaching music may have been her work – but it was also play.

Maureen retired this past December after 14 years of teaching and tireless advocacy for musical education. For her retirement, her co-workers gifted her a wooden box. On one side it says “Maureen’s Soapbox.” On the other side, it says, “They aren’t rants, they are pearls of wisdom.”

She laughs as she recalls the story. These ‘pearls of wisdom’ often focused on one of the most foundational beliefs of her career: the importance of music education.

When Garry started at David Cameron, music classes were offered sporadically and billed as a “relief” program – a block where homeroom teachers could take a break while students studied under another instructor.

Eventually, a full-time position opened up, and Garry took the spot. She then proceeded to take the school’s music program by storm.

“I always wanted to build a culture of singing and music in the school, so that no child leaves saying, ‘Oh, I don’t do music.’ You know, there’s lots of adults that say that. ‘Oh, I don’t sing, I don’t, I don’t’ … because they don’t have the experience,” said Garry.

She set to work, starting extra-curricular groups, setting up contests, curating displays in the school hallways, instituting a music program over the PA system, arranging performances at assemblies, entering CBC’s Canadian Music Class Challenge, throwing talent shows with students and staff, and taking students to perform all over town, from malls to libraries to seniors centres.

READ MORE: Local Heroes shine on the West Shore

“You name it, we did it,” said Garry. “Just made it really a visible piece of the school, and tried to get as many people involved as possible.”

To her, some of the most rewarding times were seeing what she calls the “ah-ha moments” – when music would click for a child. She recalled a time when a student in one of her classes proudly proclaimed: ‘I’ve never sung that loud before, it felt great!’

“I’d see them in kindergarten, where they’d come in and really know very little. Then when they’d leave in Grade 5 … they’d go with this whole battery of experience and lots of skill,” said Garry.

She didn’t limit her enthusiasm for musical education to just one school. Garry became actively involved in music education on the West Shore, serving as president of the Sooke Music Teachers Association. She received provincial recognition for her work, netting the Professional Music Educator Award for the elementary level by the B.C. Music Educators Association in 2015.

“I just loved what I did. I think it’s really important. I think there’s not a lot of opportunity for kids – not as many people go to church, not as many people have their kids in Guides or Brownies, places where they would sing. Without that, kids don’t get an opportunity to express themselves in that way,” said Garry.

One of her proudest moments is hosting one of the largest Music Monday gatherings in the country, hosting nearly 2,500 students at the Q Centre to join in a nation-wide singing event.

Though she’s recently retired, she hopes that the West Shore community who worked with and supported her will continue to build on her legacy.

“Just building the awareness of music in the district – and this is not just me. Being a part of a group that worked towards having music for all students in the district, and making it a priority in schools, and supporting each other in doing that. Just bringing it to children’s lives. That’s one of the things that I hope that I leave behind. I hope that people continue to be passionate about it,” said Garry.

Maureen Garry is the 2021 Educator of the Year.

-Emily Vance/Contributor

Nominations for the 2022 Local Hero Awards West Shore open on Feb. 25. To learn more, go to hero.goldstreamgazette.com.

READ MORE: 2021 Local Hero Awards West Shore

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Local Hero Awards

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Weekly care hampers offered to Camosun College students in need
Next story
UPDATED: Poster popping up in Island communities falsely claiming COVID restrictions are over

Just Posted

Wildlife advocate Gary Schroyen captured this picture of a one-year-old cougar in the Sooke Hills using a homemade trip camera. Vancouver Island is home to approximately 800 cougars, which makes up about a quarter of the total population in B.C. (Gary Schroyen photo) Wildlife advocate Gary Schroyen captured this picture of a one-year-old cougar in the Sooke Hill using a homemade trip camera. Schroyen presents Animal Signs: The Essence of Animal Communication on Nov. 30. (Gary Schroyen photo)
Declining Vancouver Island cougar populations linked to wolves

Large carnivore specialist says human development still plays biggest role on cougar numbers

Victoria police are looking for 45-year-old Charlene Woods. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Missing woman last seen in Victoria on New Year’s Day

Police working to locate Charlene Woods, 45

Maureen Garry is the Goldstream Gazette 2021 Local Hero as Educator of the Year. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
Former teacher at David Cameron Elementary a tireless advocate for musical education

Maureen Garry is West Shore’s 2021 Educator of the Year

Many of the materials used in delivery packaging can be brought in to Recycle BC depots or London Drugs for recycling. (Unsplash)
With take out, online shopping on the rise, Recycle BC releases tips for recycling

How to dispose of delivery packaging

Camosun Cares hampers will be delivered weekly to students for a period of nine weeks. (Photo courtesy of Camosun College)
Weekly care hampers offered to Camosun College students in need

The Camosun Cares hamper delivers fresh produce, prepared meals, hygiene products and even recipes

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 vaccination set to start for B.C. seniors aged 80-plus

Long-term care residents protected by shots already given

Det. Sgt. Jim Callender. (Hamilton Police Service screenshot)
B.C. man dead, woman seriously injured after shooting in Hamilton, Ont.

The man was in the process of moving to the greater Toronto area, police say

Police have identified the vehicle involved in the Feb. 14 hit-and-run in Chemainus and are continuing to investigate. (Black Press Media files)
Police seize and identify suspect vehicle in hit-and-run

Investigation into death expected to be lengthy and involved

(Black Press file photo)
Child in critical condition, homicide investigators probe incident near Agassiz

The child was transported to hospital but is not expected to survive

Sewage plant in Lower Mainland, operated by Metro Vancouver. (Metro Vancouver screenshot)
‘Poop tracker’ launches as researchers test Lower Mainland sewage water for COVID-19

‘Studying the virus in wastewater allows researchers to look at an entire population…’

This poster, spreading misinformation regarding COVID-19 restrictions, has been popping up in communities across Vancouver Island.
UPDATED: Poster popping up in Island communities falsely claiming COVID restrictions are over

Unattributed poster claims COVID restrictions ended March 1; Island Health responds

(Pxhere)
Compensation fund opens for B.C. students negatively affected by incorrect exam marks

Marks for 2019 provincial exams were incorrectly tabulated

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Time to check the mail: Every household to receive a Canada Post postcard this spring

Postcard can be mail for free to any address in Canada

The humanoid sensing robot has a 3D printed finger cap that measures oxygen levels. (Dr. Woo Soo Kim)
Medical care robots being made with 3D origami in B.C. lab

Would you let a robot take your temperature?

Most Read