The cash prizes were donated by Transition Sooke. (Black Press Media)

The cash prizes were donated by Transition Sooke. (Black Press Media)

Four Sooke students win cash for climate change posters

The contest coincided with COP26

Several students are winning awards for raising awareness of climate change issues in Sooke.

Four Edward Milne Community School students won cash prizes through a donation from Transition Sooke, a volunteer climate advocacy group.

“The work of the students in creating the posters is a good example of how local action can be taken to address a global problem,” said Alan Dolan, a Transition Sooke board member. “There is a broad range of actions we can all do to both prepare for and help reduce the impact of climate change.”

The first prize was won by Charlotte Baye Pearson, with the second prize going to Hannah Gillie and Gwenlili Jones and the third prize to Allison Forget.

The competition coincided with the COP26 world meetings on climate change in Glasgow, Scotland.

Transition Sooke said it hopes to put up the posters at public spaces around Sooke.

ALSO READ: Malahat area records record high-temperature

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SookeWest Shore

Previous story
Sooke Winter Market hosts blended event this year

Just Posted

Port Renfrew broke rainfall records in November. (Bailey Moreton - Sooke News Mirror)
Port Renfrew breaks rainfall records, doubles the usual total for November

Cyclist Max McCulloch catches air off a jump on the Organ Donor trail in the Hartland area of Mount Work Regional Park. (File - Black Press Media)
Sooke Bike Club, CRD ink deal to maintain mountain bike trails

The Otter Point Fire Department’s decorated truck for their annual Candy Cane Run in 2020, when Sooke firefighters also held their annual Santa Run. (Contributed photo)
Sooke fire department focusing on cash donations for Santa Run this year

The Netflix series Maid shooting in Sidney in November 2020. (Bob Orchard photo)
Netflix map marks Greater Victoria sites where Maid was filmed