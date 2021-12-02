Four Sooke students win cash for climate change posters

The cash prizes were donated by Transition Sooke. (Black Press Media)

Several students are winning awards for raising awareness of climate change issues in Sooke.

Four Edward Milne Community School students won cash prizes through a donation from Transition Sooke, a volunteer climate advocacy group.

“The work of the students in creating the posters is a good example of how local action can be taken to address a global problem,” said Alan Dolan, a Transition Sooke board member. “There is a broad range of actions we can all do to both prepare for and help reduce the impact of climate change.”

The first prize was won by Charlotte Baye Pearson, with the second prize going to Hannah Gillie and Gwenlili Jones and the third prize to Allison Forget.

The competition coincided with the COP26 world meetings on climate change in Glasgow, Scotland.

Transition Sooke said it hopes to put up the posters at public spaces around Sooke.

