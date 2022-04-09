Free seedling, mulch, compost program targets underserved Victoria communities

Gardening materials will be available in neighbourhoods all over the city this month

Residents picked up seedlings, soil and other materials as part of the Get Growing, Victoria! program in the Fernwood neighbourhood in a previous spring. The materials will be available to eligible individuals and families starting April 21. (Photo courtesy of Aly Sibley Photography/City of Victoria)

Underserved communities in Victoria can once again pick up free gardening materials such as seedlings, mulch and compost, starting later this month.

Get Growing, Victoria! aims to help individuals and families, including those disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, who may face barriers to accessing materials for growing their own food.

Those eligible for the program can pick up free seedlings, mulch and compost, produced at the city’s nursery in Beacon Hill Park, at neighbourhood hubs across the city starting on April 21. A full list of hubs, pickup dates and eligibility requirements for Get Growing can be found online at bit.ly/3NSoB77.

Quality soils are the key to healthy plants and ensuring people can grow food in their home gardens.

In 2020, the program’s first year, 200 cubic yards of garden materials were distributed. That amount grew to 250 last year, serving over 12,000 households. The compost isn’t pre-bagged, so the city reminds people to bring their own containers such as buckets, totes or wheelbarrows, along with a shovel and gloves.

Get Growing is part of the Growing in the City program, which supports food production on public and private lands.

