Freebie table returns to Oak Bay works yard

A resident favourite is back at the Oak Bay waste drop-off yard on Elgin Road.
The table of treasures – where people put their used, but still good items for others to peruse – was removed during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
It was among many measures aimed at limiting spread of the coronavirus. Others included developing a second drop-off site after residents were left waiting hours to use the public works yard drop-off – when only three vehicles were permitted in the municipal transfer station at a time.
Oak Bay residents can drop off excess garbage along with a plethora of other materials at 1771 Elgin Rd. Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To use the drop-off depot residents must display a resident sticker on their vehicle – available at the public works yard. Physical distancing precautions remain in place due to COVID-19.
