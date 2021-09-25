For those hard to recycle items, the Oak Bay public works drop-off depot is the place to go – from paint cans to car batteries, they take it all. (Black Press Media file photo)

Freebie table returns to Oak Bay works yard

Public works yard open for garbage, yard waste and recycling of a variety of types

A resident favourite is back at the Oak Bay waste drop-off yard on Elgin Road.

The table of treasures – where people put their used, but still good items for others to peruse – was removed during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

It was among many measures aimed at limiting spread of the coronavirus. Others included developing a second drop-off site after residents were left waiting hours to use the public works yard drop-off – when only three vehicles were permitted in the municipal transfer station at a time.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay residents can now discard of yard waste in green bins

Oak Bay residents can drop off excess garbage along with a plethora of other materials at 1771 Elgin Rd. Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To use the drop-off depot residents must display a resident sticker on their vehicle – available at the public works yard. Physical distancing precautions remain in place due to COVID-19.

READ ALSO: Treated sewage bound for dump until CRD upgrades processing to required standard

