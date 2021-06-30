Belmont Secondary School valedictorian Jack Strom is working toward pursuing a hockey scholarship. (Photo contributed by Jack Strom)

From centre ice to centre stage in Langford

Belmont valedictorian a marks man

Jack Strom’s selection as valedictorian is the result of some good-natured ribbing and kibitzing with friends.

“I was hanging out with some buddies and one of them joked that I should run for valedictorian,” the 17-year-old Belmont Secondary student recalled. “I ran on a dare and was amazed that I was accepted. It’s pretty cool.”

Although Strom has always put a premium on achieving the best marks, which played a role in his selection, he believes that other considerations such as attendance and involvement in the school contributed as well.

“I have always gone out of my way to make connections with all of my classmates,” he noted. “Staff and teachers made the decision, and I think that played a big part in my selection.”

He noted that nothing’s really changed since the announcement. “I’m still going about things the same way every day. I want to thank my family and all my friends at Belmont for their support through the years. I really appreciate the efforts of the teachers and staff at Belmont as well.”

Hockey remains the number one passion for Strom, a centre and captain for the Juan de Fuca Grizzlies U-18 team.

ALSO READ: West Shore grads, help us celebrate you this June

“It was frustrating to only get to play 10 games this year with the Grizzlies because of COVID,” he said. “But I practiced really hard and did the best I could to make the most out of a difficult situation.”

Strom, who recently signed to play with the Kerry Park Islanders in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League next season, is pursuing a goal of playing college hockey.

“I work pretty hard to maintain an A average. Some subjects are easier and science is more challenging, but it’s important to keep my marks up to get a hockey scholarship.”

He is leaning towards taking commerce-oriented courses when he begins college.

“All of the facets of running a business have always interested me,” he noted. “I could easily see myself launching a business once I figure out what direction that will take. I want it to be something where I help people and make a contribution to the world.”

