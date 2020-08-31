Fruit Tree Gleaning Program returns to Sooke

Program connects local fruit tree owners and volunteer harvesters

Sooke Food CHI’s Fruit Tree Program is back for the fall harvest.

Sooke has an abundance of fruit trees, the origins of some dating back over a century. In the case of many, the harvest goes unclaimed and fallen fruit is not only wasted but becomes an attractant to unwelcome wildlife.

The fruit tree program connects local fruit tree owners and volunteer harvesters through Sooke Food CHI’s online service.

Tree owners register their trees on the Sooke Food CHI website, and community members looking for fruit can sign up for tree picking. Harvested fruit is then shared equally between fruit tree owners, volunteer pickers, and helping agencies within Sooke.

This service is overseen by Amber Rowse-Robinson, fruit tree program coordinator. Rowse-Robinson is a Sooke farmer with an academic background in household food security and family development.

If you have trees in need of harvesting, or would like to become a volunteer picker, please go online to the Fruit Tree Program, Sooke Food CHI webpage or contact Rowse-Robinson at fruittreeprogram@sookefoodchi.ca.

In light of current circumstances, pickers will be required to adhere to public health and safety measures.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AgricultureSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Head in the clouds: Sooke resident recalls former career as astronaut training officer

Just Posted

Head in the clouds: Sooke resident recalls former career as astronaut training officer

Dr. Parvez Kumar trained Canadians Chris Hadfield and Julie Payette

Sooke museum documenting COVID-19 pandemic

Museum wants to hear your COVID-19 stories

VicPD has seized over 60 replica firearms in 2020

The latest was seized on Saturday by Victoria police

West Shore RCMP suspect link in pair of bike-riding robberies

Man described as Caucasian in his mid 20s, around 5’10”, with slim build

PHOTOS: Turkey vulture rescued after hanging upside down in a tree for hours

Wild ARC, West Shore firefighters and a tree cutting service come to the rescue

B.C. rescuers, experts concerned about condition of three entangled humpbacks

Humpbacks are classified as special concern under the Species at Risk Act

B.C. RCMP still searching for man with Okanagan connection wanted on drug charges

Robert Heltman wanted out of Vancouver of possession of drugs, weapon

Want a latte? Bring a mask: Starbucks to make face coverings mandatory in Canada

Customers without masks will be able to order via the drive-thru, curb-side pickup or ordering for delivery

Climate change creating vast new glacial lakes, future flooding risk: research

Many glacial lakes are located in thinly inhabited locales such as Greenland

UPDATE: Suspect in Ladysmith hit and run plans to turn himself in to RCMP

The suspect is not currently in custody, and no charges have been laid

Feds ‘looking into’ alleged bullying by RCMP employee facing security charges

Cameron Jay Ortis is charged with Security of Information Act violations, breach of trust and a computer-related offence

Salmon Arm pharmacist fined, suspended for involvement in drug sales scheme

Pharmacy owner agrees to $25,000 fine, complete ethics course for health-care professionals

Fruit Tree Gleaning Program returns to Sooke

Program connects local fruit tree owners and volunteer harvesters

Patient care first: Why B.C. firefighters are calling for more medical training

Firefighters want more responsibility partly because they outnumber paramedics

Most Read