Full range of events coming up this weekend around Greater Victoria

From plays, to plant sales to classical concerts, April 23 and 24 full of options

The Gardens at HCP in Saanich is having a spring plant sale this Saturday and Sunday (April 23 and 24). (Black Press Media file photo)

Events in Greater Victoria are picking up again, and the second last weekend in April is chock full of different experiences to choose between – from plant sales to classical concerts.

Take a look at your options this weekend:

Saanich Peninsula Arts and Craft Society spring art show

The 69th annual show and sale happens April 23 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mary Winspear Centre, located at 2243 Beacon Ave. in Sidney. Admission is $5.

Spring Plant Sale at Gardens at HCP

The Gardens at HCP in Saanich are having their spring plant sale on-site after two years of online sales, on April 23 and 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be a wide selection of unique plants to choose from. Admission to the gardens is free during plant sales and all proceeds support the maintenance and development of the gardens.

Amber Academy Fine Arts Society presents: The Wizard of Oz

A rendition of the timeless classic is happening at Sooke Community Hall Friday, April 22 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 23 at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are available at amberacademy.ca/events.

Greater Victoria Youth Orchestra performance

The orchestra wraps up its season with the opera La Forza del Destino at the University of Victoria’s Farquhar Auditorium on Sunday, April 24 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults and seniors and $10 for students and children and can be purchased by calling the UVic ticket centre at 250-721-8480, or visiting uvic.ca/farquhar/.

Victoria Baroque’s upcoming concert

The period music group’s spring concert on Saturday, April 23 is titled Love, Music and Fantasy and includes works by French masters Jean-Philippe Rameau, Jean-Fery Rebel and Marin Marais.

The show begins at 8 p.m. at St. John the Divine Anglican Church at 1611 Quadra St. Tickets are $32 for adults and $17 for students and youth. They can purchased via Eventbrite, at Munro’s Books at 1108 Government St., or at the door if available.

