Full Remembrance Day ceremony returns to Sidney

The Remembrance Day events will start at 10:25 a.m.

Residents of Sidney will be honouring veterans and military personnel once again this Remembrance Day.

A Remembrance Day parade will begin Friday at 10:25 a.m. from the Mary Winspear Centre. The parade will continue along Beacon Avenue and Second Street.

A service of Remembrance for the fallen will start at 10:45 a.m. and will feature the laying of wreaths to honour service personnel who didn’t return from war.

A flypast will then take place at 11 a.m. during two minutes of silence.

More to come …

