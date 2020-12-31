GALLERY: Weather makes last day of 2020 one worth going out for

A foursome of golfers watches as one of their group tees off at McMicking Point on the Victoria Golf Club course along Beach Drive on New Year’s Eve. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)A foursome of golfers watches as one of their group tees off at McMicking Point on the Victoria Golf Club course along Beach Drive on New Year’s Eve. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
The Ogden Point breakwater was a popular place for a New Year’s Eve late morning walk. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)The Ogden Point breakwater was a popular place for a New Year’s Eve late morning walk. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
A seagull standing on a rock takes a look around as a yellow hulled sailboat heads out from the Oak Bay Marina on New year’s Eve morning. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)A seagull standing on a rock takes a look around as a yellow hulled sailboat heads out from the Oak Bay Marina on New year’s Eve morning. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
A pair of stand up paddle boarders get their morning exercise in McNeil Bay on New Year’s Eve. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)A pair of stand up paddle boarders get their morning exercise in McNeil Bay on New Year’s Eve. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)

While rain and wind alerts keep the rest of the Island on its toes, Victorians flock outdoors to enjoy the weather as 2020 draws to a close.

According to Environment Canada, the chances of rain are ‘high’ Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. with an expectation of only light winds – about 10 km/h from the southeast.

The first day of 2021 is much the same, with expected 20 km/h winds and a 40 to 60 per cent chance of showers.

Most Read