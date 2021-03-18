Game on: Vancouver Island library offers gaming golf challenge

Competition will help VIRL expand into new markets and attract new audiences, say officials

The Vancouver Island Regional Library is partnering with Lazarus Esports to offer a first-of-its-kind North American competitive esports golf showdown. (Pixabay photo)

Make room, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy, library golfers are moving in.

The Vancouver Island Regional Library is partnering with Lazarus Esports to offer a first-of-its-kind North American competitive esports golf showdown.

Anyone with a VIRL library card can enter, free of charge, for a chance to win cash and prizes. Some players will even have their play live-streamed to a global audience during the #VIRLShowdown.

There’s method in what sounds like madness for a library: it will help VIRL expand into new markets and attract new audiences across its 39 branches.

“Libraries have a reputation for being at the forefront of change and disruption,” said Jason Kuffler, VIRL’s sales and marketing officer. “With our push into esports, VIRL is tapping into a growing network of players, platforms, and potential new library fans.”

#VIRLShowdown registration is open on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is free to participate in and open to all ages. All registrants must have a VIRL library card to play.

Play gets underway on March 27, with qualifying rounds lasting until April 4.

Digital athletes will participate in PGA TOUR 2K21 for PlayStation 4 and play four qualifying rounds on the TPC Scottsdale course. Those with the top four combined fewest strokes will qualify for the live-streamed #VIRLShowdown on April 11, hosted by The Gaming Stadium.

“It is vital we provide services that are relevant and meaningful to our communities. The #VIRLShowdown will allow more people to take part and experience the thrill of competitive gaming — I believe we are ushering in a new era of engagement and connection for our library system,” Rosemary Bonanno, VIRL’s executive director, said.

For more information, please go online to virl.bc.ca/esportsshowdown/.

