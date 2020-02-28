Gandhi featured at Sooke’s Intermission Film Series

Epic historical film won eight Academy Awards

The 1982 epic historical film Gandhi is the next presentation of the Intermission Film Series.

The film is screened March 11.

The acclaimed film tells the story of lawyer, politician and social activist Mahatma Gandhi as he struggles to win independence for India through nonviolent civil disobedience.

The film covers Gandhi’s life from a defining moment in 1893, as he is thrown off a South African train for being in a whites-only compartment, and concludes with his assassination and funeral in 1948. Although a practising Hindu, Gandhi’s embracing of other faiths, particularly Christianity and Islam, is also depicted.

Gandhi won eight Academy Awards, including best picture, best director, and best actor for Ben Kingsley.

Due to its three-hour length, the screening will start at 6:30 p.m in the EMCS Community Theatre. Admission is by donation.

The evening is a co-presentation with the Sooke Multi-Belief Initiative, the Transition Sooke working group dedicated to compassionate local action, education and outreach.

The screening follows World Interfaith Harmony Week in early February, a United Nations initiative that was officially recognized this year in a joint declaration from T’Sou-ke First Nation Chief Gordon Planes and Sooke Mayor Maja Tait.


