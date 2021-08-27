A Brown Shrike, commonly found in East Asia, was spotted at Rocky Point Bird Observatory. (Photo by Joachim Bertrands)

A Brown Shrike, commonly found in East Asia, was spotted at Rocky Point Bird Observatory. (Photo by Joachim Bertrands)

Garage sale supports Greater Victoria’s feathered friends

Rocky Point Bird Observatory holding sale Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s not just the early birds who have something to look forward to at a garage sale this Saturday.

The Rocky Point Bird Observatory will be hosting a garage sale Saturday, Aug. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3371 Passage Way in Colwood. Proceeds from the event will support the group’s programs.

Rocky Point Bird Observatory seeks to influence and inform ecological management practices and conservation of migratory birds in western North America through monitoring, scientific research and public education. The group has been monitoring bird populations at the Pedder Bay site since 2012.

ALSO READ: Keeping track of feathered friends at the Rocky Point Bird Observatory

To donate items to the sale, email development@rpbo.org.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore

Previous story
SOOKE HISTORY: Throup family among Sooke’s earliest pioneers

Just Posted

The District of Sooke is set to begin major work on Church Road from Sooke Road to Wadams Way. (Contributed - District of Sooke)
Sooke’s Church Road paving expected to cause traffic delays

A change in Sooke School District bus services is leaving kids who go to school out of their catchment areas in limbo for at least the first month. (File - Black Press Media)
Out-of-catchment bus change leaving parents scrambling in Sooke, West Shore

Steve Bishop, Barry DeVocht, Ken Bradley, John Launder, Phil Overhill, Joe Danyleyko, Buddy Dydra, Erick Wickheim, Chantal Wilson, Joy DeVocht, Elaine McMath and Gail Bishop will represent the Sooke in the two-day B.C. Horseshoe Pitching provincial championships. (Kevin :aird - Sooke News Mirror)
12 Sooke horseshoe pitchers head to B.C. championships in Abbotsford

A small group of nurses gathered at the B.C. legislature lawn on Thursday, Aug. 26, to warn of a system heading for collapse. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Rally participants warn of imminent shortage of nurses in B.C.