Garage sale supports Greater Victoria’s feathered friends

Rocky Point Bird Observatory holding sale Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A Brown Shrike, commonly found in East Asia, was spotted at Rocky Point Bird Observatory. (Photo by Joachim Bertrands)

It’s not just the early birds who have something to look forward to at a garage sale this Saturday.

The Rocky Point Bird Observatory will be hosting a garage sale Saturday, Aug. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3371 Passage Way in Colwood. Proceeds from the event will support the group’s programs.

Rocky Point Bird Observatory seeks to influence and inform ecological management practices and conservation of migratory birds in western North America through monitoring, scientific research and public education. The group has been monitoring bird populations at the Pedder Bay site since 2012.

To donate items to the sale, email development@rpbo.org.

