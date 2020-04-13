GARDEN CLUB: Deer? Oh, deer!

Deer are a gardener’s dilemma

Jennifer Kolot with her rooster. (Contributed photo)

Cory McInnis | Contributed

They catch you unaware, darting out suddenly in front of your car, making you stop and refocus your attention. There’s usually more than one – maybe the doe with her fawns, crossing over to new territory.

It is not until we have an unfortunate encounter, on a dark and windy road, that we realize how vulnerable deer’s can be, as well as the front end of our vehicles.

I know they are not everyone’s favourite creature and for gardeners, boy, oh boy, can they create unwanted attention.

ALSO READ: Oak Bay ups deer management budget to $96,100

One questions garden center staff are asked frequently: “Can you tell me which plants the deer won’t eat?”

I am starting to pay more attention to plants that have proven to be deer resistant, as my front yard has a number of deer visiting regularly and being bold enough to come onto the front porch to see just what might be waiting for them to munch on. Even though there is a list of “deer resistant” trees, shrubs, bedding plants, and perennials, it’s not foolproof.

This month, the Sooke Garden Club booked Jennifer Kolot as the speaker.

Kolot was to share some of her strategies and options to deal with deer in urban areas.

Kolot, originally from Alberta, has called Victoria home for the last 18 years, where she grows all of her veggies. She has master gardener training and is an active member of the Victoria Master Gardeners. I hope she can come back once we are able to get together again.

As current circumstances have changed all gatherings, the club had toyed with the idea of a virtual meeting through Zoom; although, the overall decision was to wait until we can all meet in person.

Some interesting facts: deer have a great sense of hearing, with higher frequencies than humans. Their eyes, on the sides of their head, give them a 310-degree view, making it hard to focus on a single point; they also have great night vision. They run up to 40 miles per hour, jump 10-feet high, are fast swimmers, and adapt well to just about any habitat. They have an excellent sense of smell and lick their nose to keep it moist, which helps odour particles to stick. Deer usually stay in the same area {home range}; related females who form matriarchies that exclude adult males, share these areas. There are about 100 types of deer, with a life expectancy of 20 years. These facts were from www.veganpeace.com.

For information on our scheduled events, such as the annual plant sale, which usually takes place May 9, please check the Sooke Garden Club Facebook page as well as sookegardenclub.ca or email us at sookegc@gmail.com; it is updated regularly and we’ll inform you of any changes on dates and events.

Annual membership for the Sooke Garden Club is $15, and new members are always welcome.

•••

Cory McInnis writes for the Sooke Garden Club.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Greater Victoria kids social distancing from their father knit blanket to keep him warm

Just Posted

Parents not teachers, rather facilitators, says Victoria school board chair

Technology just one solution to continuing education amid COVID-19 pandemic

Annual Sooke Artifacts art show moves online

Online gallery to feature work of nine local artists

Oak Bay police recover stolen yacht, suspect claims to have COVID-19

Police arrest knife-wielding suspect onboard yacht

Victoria fire crews respond to shed on fire in James Bay backyard

Crews estimate the damage to be about $50,000

Google data shows ups and downs people moving about in B.C.

Visits to parks have risen and fallen widely

VIDEO: B.C. health officials create makeshift hospital in case of COVID-19 surge

Vancouver Convention Centre could help increase bed capacity for lower acuity, non-COVID-19 patients

B.C. resident creates ‘Stay-at-Home Campout’ to support COVID-19 efforts

Event scheduled for April 25 aims to help BC Centre for Disease Control Emergency Response Fund

‘It’s frightening’: B.C. trucker on being on the road during COVID-19

Armed with a keychain-sized hand sanitizer, trucker Brennan Bateman set out for the United States

GARDEN CLUB: Deer? Oh, deer!

Deer are a gardener’s dilemma

COVID-19: Fatalities expected to rise even as new cases slow, Dr. Tam says

Many of the deaths will come from longterm care facilities

COVID-19: Stabilizing B.C. care home staffing to cost $10 million a month

Operator survey shows critical shortage of protective equipment

SOOKE HISTORY: Gone are the days of All Sooke Day

Annual event was the pride of the community

Entangled humpback whale found dead on remote Vancouver Island beach

WARNING: Story contains graphic images

Learning from home may present challenges for young students amid COVID-19

A UBC professor explains the challenges behind online learning for students

Most Read