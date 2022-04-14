GARDEN CLUB: Tricks to keep your garden from becoming a deer smorgasbord

Cory McInnis | Contributed

Suddenly, a deer darts in front of your car, causing you to stop and refocus your attention. Sometimes there is more than one; perhaps the doe with her fawns is crossing into new territory. Like any protective mother, guiding them safely.

It is not until we have an unfortunate encounter on a dark and windy road that we realize how vulnerable deer can be.

I know they are not everyone’s favourite creatures, and for gardeners, boy, oh boy, can they create unwanted attention.

One of the questions garden centers are asked is: “Can you tell me which plants the deer won’t eat?” I am starting to pay more attention to plants that have proven to be deer resistant, as my front yard has several deer visiting regularly. Even though there is a list of “deer-resistant” trees, shrubs, bedding plants, and perennials, it is not foolproof.

This month’s guest speaker of the Sooke Garden Club was scheduled in April 2020, but the club had to cancel due to the onset of COVID.

So, we are happy to have Jennifer Kolot back for the Sooke Garden Club meeting via Zoom on April 27 at 7 p.m.

Kolot will share some of her strategies and options to deal with deer in urban areas. She is originally from Alberta and has called Victoria home for 18 years, where she grows all her own veggies. She has master gardener training and is a member of the Victoria Master Gardeners.

For information on upcoming events, such as the annual plant sale, please visit the Sooke Garden Club’s Facebook page, sookegardenclub.ca or email us at sookegc@gmail.com. Annual membership for the Sooke Garden Club is $15.

Cutline for photo: Jennifer Kolot with her rooster

gardeningSookeWest Shore