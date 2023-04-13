Gardeners get ready for spring planting and Sooke Fall Fair competition

As gardeners gear up for spring planting, they should think about entries for Sooke Fall fair in September. (Contributed photo)

Lisa Nilsson | Contributed

As the weather warms up and cherry blossoms bloom, gardeners are gearing up for the spring planting season.

The upcoming Sooke Fall Fair provides the perfect opportunity for those looking to showcase their green thumb.

While there are many categories for contestants to enter, produce is among the most challenging and rewarding. To succeed in growing top-quality fruits and vegetables, there are three key factors to consider: soil science and structure, crop rotation, and companion planting.

Soil health and structure are crucial to successful gardening. The Soil Food Web describes how microorganisms interact with each other and plants to create a functional ecosystem. Good soil structure with appropriate clay, sand, and organic matter will also determine how well a garden will grow.

Crop rotation is another important factor to consider. By rotating crops yearly, gardeners can prevent the development of diseases, viruses, and harmful organisms.

Ideally, a root vegetable is planted in the first year, followed by shallow-rooted plants, a nitrogen fixer, and a rest year.

While this process isn’t always feasible, changing up what is planted where at least every two to three years will limit the potential for invasive insects and diseases.

Companion planting is a controversial but effective method of growing plants together that have a symbiotic and mutually beneficial relationship. One well-known example is the “3 Sisters” – corn, squash, and beans. Corn grows tall and acts as a trellis for the beans, which add much-needed nitrogen to the soil, while the squash keeps the soil covered and offers shade for the roots.

The Sooke Fall Fair is a competition where judges look for uniformity, blemish-free produce that is free from disease and insect damage and is the right size for the category. This year, two new categories have been added: Native edible plants and fungi mushrooms (edible only and non-psychotropic).

As gardeners begin planting this year, they are encouraged to add an extra plant or two to enter the Sooke Fall Fair. With the right knowledge and skills, anyone can grow prize-winning produce that will impress even the toughest judges.

Lisa Nilsson writes for the Sooke Fall Fair.



