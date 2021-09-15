Celebrate Sooke! is set for John Phillips Memorial Park. (Metro-Creative)

Celebrate Sooke! is set for John Phillips Memorial Park. (Metro-Creative)

Get ready to party, Sooke

District of Sooke is inviting the public to Celebrate Sooke! on Saturday with a free family event

It’s time to celebrate, Sooke.

The District of Sooke is inviting the public to Celebrate Sooke! on Saturday (Sept. 18) – a free, outdoor event being held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It takes place at John Phillips Memorial Park.

“We’re looking forward to seeing everyone in the park,” said Mayor Maja Tait.

“I feel, just with COVID, we’ve really missed being out and interacting with one another. It will be nice to check in with familiar faces and longtime acquaintances.”

Celebrate Sooke! combines not only the family festival but the Sooke Fall Fair and Sooke Music and Arts Festival. The celebration is cast as a pandemic coming out party, with local leaders marking the first large community event in more than two years.

Celebrate Sooke features a free pancake breakfast, music, logging sports show, bike parade, magic show, farmers’ market, kids’ zone, business vendors and food trucks.

Provincial health and safety protocols will be in place for the event, but celebrants are encouraged to wear masks and use the sanitization stations provided.

The celebration will go ahead, rain or shine.

ALSO READ: B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card system takes effect


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunitySookeWest Shore

Previous story
Green team tackles invasive species on Oak Bay’s Anderson Hill

Just Posted

FILE - David Shearing, pictured in this 1983 file photo. David Ennis (formerly David Shearing) convicted of killing three generations of a BC family in a mass murder faces his first parole hearing Wednesday Oct. 22, 2008. Ennis was convicted in the deaths of six members of the Bentley- Johnson family while they were camping in Wells Gray Park, in the BC Interior, in 1982. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ files
Parole denied for B.C. man who killed family of 6 camping in Wells Gray Provincial Park

The District of Sooke is inviting residents to share their thoughts about greenhouse gas emissions reduction, growth, transportation and housing, natural areas, economic development, arts and culture, recreation and community services as part of its OCP review. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke OCP review ready for public input

Celebrate Sooke! is set for John Phillips Memorial Park. (Metro-Creative)
Get ready to party, Sooke

RCMP officers gather in front of a tripod erected by protesters on the Granite Mainline Forest Service Road in the Fairy Creek watershed on Tuesday, Sept. 14. (RCMP photo)
Fairy Creek arrests surpass 1,000 mark