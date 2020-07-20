Two gnomes and a turtle were stolen from a Langford woman’s property in the 900-block of Walfred Road in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 16. (Courtesy of Heather Boggs)

Gnome stolen from Langford home was a gift for completing chemotherapy

One of the gnomes was a gift for completing chemotherapy

Heather Boggs was gardening outside her Langford home on Friday, July 17 when she realized her beloved gnomes weren’t sitting in their normal spot.

After frantically looking around her property, she checked the surveillance camera she had recently installed at her front door. After combing through hours of footage, she stumbled upon the moment that made her heart sink.

At 2:24 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, a man with long hair wearing loose-fitting clothing and sandals runs up to the residence in the 900-block of Walfred Road, grabbing two gnomes and a turtle figurine from the front door before racing off into the night.

“I feel like I’ve totally been violated,” said Boggs. “It sucks that something as silly as a gnome was taken by someone who just waltzed up to my house. It’s not a piece of garbage. It means a lot to me.”

One of the gnomes that was stolen was given to her after completing chemotherapy treatments for breast cancer four-and-a-half years ago. That was around the same time she moved into her current home.

Boggs filed a report with the West Shore RCMP.

“I hope the guy owns up to what he did,” said Boggs. “He needs to grow up and give the stuff back.”

