Goldstream Food Bank thrilled by spontaneous donation from Langford staff, others

The Goldstream Food Bank received a large donation of feminine hygiene products and more than $6,500 in cash on Tuesday (March 8) thanks to a spur of the moment initiative by City of Langford staff and local businesspeople. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

The Goldstream Food Bank has been restocked on some critical supplies, thanks to a spur of the moment plan created by staff with the City of Langford.

On Tuesday afternoon, two shopping carts heaped with feminine hygiene products, as well as more than $6,500 in cash donations were presented to the food bank by a group of women on city staff and from the local business community.

Michelle Mahovlich, Langford’s director of engineering, paid a visit to the food bank last week, having amassed a mountain of Shoppers Drug Mart points.

“I always save them up to buy and donate feminine hygiene products, and I was dropping them off and they said it was great timing, because they had just run out,” she said. “I went back to work, sent an email around and it grew from there.”

Without realizing it, the donors chose to make their delivery on International Women’s Day, March 8, making the donation even more fitting. Mahovlich said she has always made a point of donating hygiene products, given how expensive yet essential they are.

The need for the food bank’s services continues to grow – the number of names on its client list has jumped 33 per cent in the last two months. As such any donation is greatly appreciated, especially it allows the food bank to distribute more items than the typical food hampers.

“Our feeling is anything we can give to free up expendable cash for our clients allows them to go out and purchase more of what they need,” said president Gayle Ireland. “It’s really hard out there, I don’t know how some people manage on a minimum wage job.”

With recent cost increases in everything from rent to gas to groceries, the food bank expects demand will only go up, as more of the West Shore’s growing population encounters financial pressure, said vice-president Walter Dubeau.

Cash donations typically go the furthest, as it allows the food bank to purchase more for their dollar through their partners. But donations of items not typically purchased, such as feminine hygiene products and pet supplies, are very appreciated by both the food bank and its clients.

Donations can be made through goldstreamfoodbank.org or in person during food bank hours. The food bank is typically open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon on the first three weeks of the month.

READ MORE: Esquimalt food bank straining under unprecedented, pandemic-fueled ‘tidal wave’

@JSamanski

justin.samanski-langille@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsFood BankWest Shore