Golf tournament raises a record $145,000 for Langford charities

Langford Mayor Stew Young, accompanied by tournament coordinator and city staffer Terri Foggitt, plays the role of auctioneer following the 25th annual Mayor’s Charity Golf Classic at Bear Mountain Resort on Wednesday. (Don Descoteau/News Staff) Mike Paddle with Ironclad Developments tees off midway through the Mayor’s Charity Golf Classic at Bear Mountain Golf Resort on Wednesday. (Don Descoteau/News Staff) Golfers gather in the garden below the Westin Bear Mountain Resorrt after playing in the 25th annual Mayor’s Charity Golf Classic at Bear Mountain Resort on Wednesday. (Don Descoteau/News Staff) Black Press Media and Goldstream Gazette journalist Jake Romphf tees off during the 25th annual Mayor’s Charity Golf Classic at Bear Mountain Golf Resort on Wednesday. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

In its 25th year, the Mayor’s Charity Golf Classic at Bear Mountain raised a record $145,000-plus for 32 charities on Sept. 15.

Langford Mayor Stew Young said charities and local organizations have been hurting during the pandemic and commended the local businesses community for donating to the causes.

“When times are tough, everybody steps up and this showcases what can actually be done in our community,” he said.

The longtime West Shore mayor said the charity event raised just a couple thousand dollars when it first started. This year’s donation haul set a new record for the tournament, beating the previous high of $75,000 raised in 2020 – “a COVID year,” Young emphasized.

“It was a nice surprise for us to realize that people were willing to donate that kind of money,” he said.

“There’s a lot of people moving out here and we need to do more to raise money for charities and I’m just grateful that the community stepped up.”

After the round, as golfers gathered for dinner, Young gave shoutouts to local companies that contributed to this year’s tournament. He followed up by assuming the role of live auctioneer for donated prize packages and helped raise thousands more for the cause.

Bear MountainCity of LangfordfundraiserWest Shore