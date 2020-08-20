Good Samaritans find, return horseback saddle stolen in rural Saanich

Kyley Morros’ saddle was taken from the side of Burnside Road while she took care of her sick puppy and, thanks to some Good Samaritans,was returned just over a week later. (Photo courtesy Kyley Morros)

A horseback riding saddle that went missing in rural Saanich in mid-August was returned after a family spotted it on West Saanich Road and found the rightful owner through a Saanich News article.

On Aug. 11, Kyley Morros had stopped on Burnside Road West to care for her sick puppy, Duke, when the saddle was stolen from the side of the road.

Morros was driving Prospect Lake Road when Duke, a rescue from Alberta, got carsick. She pulled over to tend to the sick pup and made sure to move her brown leather Mondega saddle out of his way so it wouldn’t get ruined. When he was feeling better, she packed Duke back into the car and then went to collect her saddle, but it was gone.

Morros spoke to nearby homeowners but no one had seen anything so she filed a police report and began to spread the word. Just over a week after the saddle went missing, Morros was contacted by a family who read about it in the Saanich News.

It was dumped somewhere along West Saanich Road and the family recognized it from the article, Morros explained.

She uses the saddle for work and was desperate to get it back as riders have been advised not to share tack during the pandemic.

“I’m so, so, so thankful,” Morros said.

