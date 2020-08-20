Kyley Morros’ saddle was taken from the side of Burnside Road while she took care of her sick puppy and, thanks to some Good Samaritans,was returned just over a week later. (Photo courtesy Kyley Morros)

Good Samaritans find, return horseback saddle stolen in rural Saanich

Family recognized it from a Saanich News article, owner says

A horseback riding saddle that went missing in rural Saanich in mid-August was returned after a family spotted it on West Saanich Road and found the rightful owner through a Saanich News article.

On Aug. 11, Kyley Morros had stopped on Burnside Road West to care for her sick puppy, Duke, when the saddle was stolen from the side of the road.

Morros was driving Prospect Lake Road when Duke, a rescue from Alberta, got carsick. She pulled over to tend to the sick pup and made sure to move her brown leather Mondega saddle out of his way so it wouldn’t get ruined. When he was feeling better, she packed Duke back into the car and then went to collect her saddle, but it was gone.

READ ALSO: Saddle stolen in rural Saanich while woman tends to sick puppy

Morros spoke to nearby homeowners but no one had seen anything so she filed a police report and began to spread the word. Just over a week after the saddle went missing, Morros was contacted by a family who read about it in the Saanich News.

It was dumped somewhere along West Saanich Road and the family recognized it from the article, Morros explained.

She uses the saddle for work and was desperate to get it back as riders have been advised not to share tack during the pandemic.

“I’m so, so, so thankful,” Morros said.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Kyley Morros sits with her puppy, Duke, who got sick on Burnside Road on Aug. 11. (Photo courtesy Kyley Morros)

Previous story
Octopus art anonymously gifted after previous one stolen in Colwood

Just Posted

Saanich police warn of missing python in Marigold neighbourhood

Same snake went missing in Victoria in July

Good Samaritans find, return horseback saddle stolen in rural Saanich

Family recognized it from a Saanich News article, owner says

Octopus art anonymously gifted after previous one stolen in Colwood

‘I made this little guy for you,’ explains card left at doorstep

CRD asks public how East Sooke Regional Park can be improved

Survey closes on Sept. 18

Sooke Fall Fair to host four contests to make up for cancelled 2020 event

Short story writing, colouring, and pet photos among list of contests

Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system

New benefits for recovery and caretakers also announced

Teck pegged with U.S. tribes’ $1.6M legal bill

A previous ruling holds Teck Metals liable for response costs incurred by the confederated tribes

Outside agency to probe claims against senior B.C. Mounties in Dziekanski case

Dziekanski’s death prompted a public inquiry that led to perjury charges against officers involved

B.C. to apologize to students for incorrect graduation exam results

Compensation may be paid after 18,000 incorrect marks in 2019

Boy, 5, killed by falling tree during hike in Chilliwack

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are in the early phases of investigating the incident

‘Cronk is the drink’: New take on old beverage sells out quickly in Calgary

Cold Garden brewed up 1,800, 375-millilitre bottles

World’s largest free-span temporary bridge built in northern B.C. for pipeline construction

Coastal GasLink in partnership with Nak’azdli Whut’en developed this bridge.

UPDATE: Windy forecast could create challenges as Okanagan wildfire grows

More than 300 people remain on an evacuation order in Penticton

Operator charged in death of ‘Baby Mac’ at unlicensed Vancouver daycare

Macallan Saini died at an unlicensed and unregistered daycare in East Vancouver

Most Read