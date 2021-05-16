Grants up to $125,000 open to Victoria non-profit arts and cultural organizations

Victoria Cultural Infrastructure Grant applications close at the end of May

The City of Victoria hopes to improve its cultural spaces this year and it wants non-profits to help.

Victoria allocated $125,000 in funding for its Cultural Infrastructure Grant program and will be accepting applications until the end of May.

Under the $125,000 program, local non-profit arts and cultural organizations can apply for up to $25,000 for physical infrastructure upgrades, equipment and land purchases. There’s also the option to apply for $10,000 that will go toward helping the organization plan how to build its business development, real-estate development, facilities planning and architecture.

Applicants can only apply for one of the two funding streams.

The city says the funding will help increase the amount of cultural spaces in Victoria, while improving existing facilities. They hope it’ll help residents and visitors experience more art in safe and accessible spaces.

Find eligibility requirements and information at the Cultural Infrastructure Grant’s webpage at bit.ly/3uvmaxf.

