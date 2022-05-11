Great Canadian Beer Week back on tap for Victoria park

Members-only tickets on sale in June for September event

The Great Canadian Beer Festival returns to Royal Athletic Park Sept. 9 and 10. (Victoria Beer Society/Facebook)

Victoria Beer Society members get first dibs with tickets on tap next month for the return of Canada’s oldest beer festival.

Last held in 2019, the 28th edition of the Great Canadian Beer Festival returns to Royal Athletic Park Sept. 9 and 10.

Organizers expect 100 Canadian craft breweries to draw more than 8,000 visitors and plan to provide a dozen or so food trucks.

READ ALSO: How Victoria’s Beer Fest grew to have 8,000 patrons and a $500,000 budget

Breweries plan to sling 1,000,000 litres of beer from every region of Canada – from Greater Victoria to the Yukon and Maritimes.

Early bird tickets for Victoria Beer Society members go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. Members can purchase their tickets before the general public and receive a 25 per cent discount on single-day tickets for Friday and Saturday. The organization has not yet announced an opening for non-member ticket sales.

Annual memberships are $25 and available at victoriabeersociety.com.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Beer Hunting