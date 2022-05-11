The Great Canadian Beer Festival returns to Royal Athletic Park Sept. 9 and 10. (Victoria Beer Society/Facebook)

The Great Canadian Beer Festival returns to Royal Athletic Park Sept. 9 and 10. (Victoria Beer Society/Facebook)

Great Canadian Beer Week back on tap for Victoria park

Members-only tickets on sale in June for September event

Victoria Beer Society members get first dibs with tickets on tap next month for the return of Canada’s oldest beer festival.

Last held in 2019, the 28th edition of the Great Canadian Beer Festival returns to Royal Athletic Park Sept. 9 and 10.

Organizers expect 100 Canadian craft breweries to draw more than 8,000 visitors and plan to provide a dozen or so food trucks.

READ ALSO: How Victoria’s Beer Fest grew to have 8,000 patrons and a $500,000 budget

Breweries plan to sling 1,000,000 litres of beer from every region of Canada – from Greater Victoria to the Yukon and Maritimes.

Early bird tickets for Victoria Beer Society members go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. Members can purchase their tickets before the general public and receive a 25 per cent discount on single-day tickets for Friday and Saturday. The organization has not yet announced an opening for non-member ticket sales.

Annual memberships are $25 and available at victoriabeersociety.com.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Beer Hunting

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Facing terminal cancer, BC woman holds ‘Ashes Shower’

Just Posted

The Great Canadian Beer Festival returns to Royal Athletic Park Sept. 9 and 10. (Victoria Beer Society/Facebook)
Great Canadian Beer Week back on tap for Victoria park

Saanich police are investigating an assault on Santa Anita Avenue that happened at around 1 a.m. May 11. (Black Press Media file photo)
Early morning assault in front of Saanich home sends man to hospital

The Walk to End Violence returns to Victoria Thursday as part of the Moose Hide Campaign’s day of activities aimed at addressing violence against women and children. (Courtesy of the Moose Hide Campaign)
Walk to End Violence Against Women and Children returns to Victoria Thursday

Host and comic Steve Patterson, flanked by comics Derek Seguin and Erica Sigurdson, brings the hilarious spontaneity of The Debaters Live on Tour to the Royal Theatre on May 13. (Photos, from left, by Joep Hovens, John Hryniuk and courtesy Erica Sigurdson)
The Debaters offers Victoria audience a fun escape from the day’s news