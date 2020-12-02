Greater Victoria 4-H members among winners in provincewide cooking competition

Greater Victoria 4-H club member Sava Bell is all smiles holding some of the garden fresh ingredients he used to make his award-winning dish for the Field to Fork Challenge. (Courtesy Agriculture in the Classroom)

Six Greater Victoria 4-H club members and 14 others from around the province were honoured recently for recipes they cooked up for the annual Field to Fork Challenge.

A joint initiative between 4-H British Columbia and the non-profit BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation, the event asked youth aged nine to 19 to submit recipes and cooking videos for a chance to win cash prizes totalling $3,200.

Greater Victoria 4-H club member Danae used fresh eggs, cream and cranberries for her winning entry in the annual Field to Fork Challenge. (Courtesy Agriculture in the Classroom)

Greater Victoria 4-H winners among 10 in the junior division included Sophie Jolivet from the Saanich lamb club, and Gia Carda and Colette Steadman from the Metchosin club, while senior winners included Jacques Jolivet and Danae Kong from the Saanich lamb club, and Sava Bell from the Metchosin club.

Submitting videos of themselves creating such dishes as hungry hiker skillet, turkey stuffed zucchini boats and rhubarb strawberry pie, entrants whipped up recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert items featuring healthy, locally grown ingredients. The winners were chosen for their recipe choices, use of B.C. ingredients, evidence of thorough study, food and kitchen safety and presentation.

Saanichton 4-H club member Jacques shows off some of the local produce he used to make his award-winning dish for the 2020 Field to Fork Challenge. (Courtesy Agriculture in the Classroom)

More recently, the 4-H members had a chance to join the foundation’s celebrity chef, Trevor Randle, for a Field to Fork virtual conference, where they learned to cook kale Caesar salad with craisins, bacon penne alfredo and apple blondie in their home kitchens, all using B.C. ingredients. The day also saw them learn about the production of produce and pork in B.C. from agriculture industry representatives.

“In the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s now more important than ever to educate youth about B.C.’s amazing agriculture and food story,” Aleda Welch, 4-H BC manager, said in a media release.

A Field to Fork Challenge recipe book spotlighting 24 homegrown recipes will also be available soon. Watch for details at bcaitc.ca.

