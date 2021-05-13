Greater Victoria among best Canadian cities for youth to work in, says RBC report

Region ranked fourth out of 27, behind Vancouver, Hamilton and Edmonton

The nation’s youth have spoken and Greater Victoria has been dubbed the fourth-best Canadian city for young people to work in.

The Urban Work Index, funded by RBC, analyzed 27 cities across 76 urban work indicators to determine the best places for those aged 15 to 29 to be. It also conducted surveys and interviews with over 3,000 youth.

The resulting data gave Greater Victoria a score of 538.38 out of 956, just below Edmonton, Alta. at 538.96, Hamilton, Ont. at 541.23 and Vancouver at 623.66. Greater Victoria did particularly well in City Economy, ranking first, and Good Youth Jobs, ranking second. It also finished in the top seven for Public Health, Climate Change and Public Transportation.

The other six topics representing the 76 indicators were Income Generation, Diversity and Inclusion, Cost of Living, Education and Training, Equity and Inclusion, Digital Access, and Entrepreneurial Spirit.

At the bottom of the pool were London, Ont. at 434.16, Moncton, N.B. at 411.74 and Fredericton, N.B. at 395.27.

An online tool informing youth on the best city for them based on the data can be found at rbc.com.

