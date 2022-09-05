Your Choice by Selena Oliveira was named most creative and original during the 2021 Gingerbread Showcase. (Courtesy Habitat for Humanity Victoria)

Greater Victoria bakers called on to make magic appear from gingerbread this winter

Habitat for Humanity officially calls on chefs, artists, or fans of baking for annual fundraiser

The Oxford dictionary defines magical as relating to, using, or resembling magic; and beautiful or delightful in such a way as to seem removed from everyday life.

Bakers of all skill levels across the region will put their hand to defining that theme with the 2022 Gingerbread Showcase for Habitat for Humanity Victoria.

Back for its 14th year, the baking contest is calling on any home chef, professional baker, artist, designer, architect or fan of baking to register for this year’s showcase – a key fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity Victoria.

Founded in 1990, Habitat Victoria has provided safe, decent and affordable housing for seven families in the last year, 34 since its inception.

READ ALSO: Habitat for Humanity provides six families with place to call home in North Saanich

Registrants build gingerbread creations based on the annual theme – magical this year – and they go on display. Everything used in the creation must be edible and each entry is on a 61-centimetre square base and is at least 45 centimetres tall.

During the Gingerbread Showcase, viewers purchase ballots to vote for the people’s choice award while raising funds for Habitat for Humanity Victoria. Other awards are determined by a panel of judges based on first impression, use of gingerbread, diversity of ingredients, interpretation of the theme, structural integrity, skill and technique, overall concept and artistic merit.

The showcase runs online and in person from Nov. 26 through Jan. 2, 2023, at the Parkside Hotel and Spa.

Visit habitatvictoria.com to register.

