Return-It Bottle Depots are accepting donations for the Rapid Relief Fund. (Unsplash)

Greater Victoria bottle depots collect refundables for Rapid Relief Fund

Return-It Bottle Depots hopes to raise more than $10,000

Return-It Bottle Depots in Greater Victoria are contributing to the Victoria Foundation’s Rapid Relief Fund during the month of May.

All month, three depots – two in Saanich and one in Victoria – will have charity donations bins where people can donate their beverage container refunds. The business hopes to raise more than $10,000.

Depots have precautionary measures in place to protect employees and customers and operating hours have changed.

The Rapid Relief Fund has raised $6 million for COVID-19 relief in Greater Victoria. Money raised will provide more than 85 grants totalling more than $5 million to organizations on south Vancouver Island serving people who need help dealing with the impacts of the ongoing pandemic.

Fundraising efforts for the fund are coming to a close, but the Victoria Foundation is working with community partners to support the civil society sector over the next three to 18 months, if not longer.

Additional donations can be made through the Vital Victoria Fund.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria raises $1M in 36 hours for those in need

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sooke Chamber holds laptop drive for students

Just Posted

Fund boosts salmon enhancement efforts in Port Renfrew

Pacific Salmon Foundation hands out $1.2 million in grants across B.C.

Former Sooke councillor Sheila Beech dies

District of Sooke pays tribute

Hillman hits 95 laps on penultimate day, will hit lap 101 Saturday

John Hillman has raised $135,000 towards goal of $101,000

Greater Victoria bottle depots collect refundables for Rapid Relief Fund

Return-It Bottle Depots hopes to raise more than $10,000

Colwood re-opens parking at beaches and parks

City launches survey to gather input about Ocean Boulevard

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Sooke Minor Fastball looks to salvage season

Guidelines expected to come from Softball B.C., Softball Canada

BC SPCA launches virtual fundraiser Locked-in For Love to support animals in need

The Locked-in For Love: Home Edition fundraiser takes place from May 13 to June 13

VIDEO: Good Samaritans save woman, baby from burning Jeep on B.C. highway

Jeep burst into flames minutes after roll-over crash caused by road rage

VIDEO: Film historian finds rare footage from 1926, showcasing remote Northern Vancouver Island life

‘This photographer clearly knew what he was doing, suggesting he was taught’

COVID-19 emergency wage subsidy benefit to be extended three more months

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also says that eligibility requirements are also expected to be broadened

B.C. dental offices closed by COVID-19 won’t be reopening quite yet

Dentists have been limited to tele-dentistry and emergency care since March 23

Courtenay centenarian celebrates day with friends, family and a flypast

Jim McGillawee served in the Second World War

Most Read