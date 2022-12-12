Greater Victoria calendar sales inspire mental health, help hospice

Firefighters of Greater Victoria use their latest calendar as a venue to highlight how members cope with the cumulative stress of being first responders. (Saanich Firefighter Charitable/Facebook)

Give the gift of mental health with a hyper-local, inspiring calendar.

It may not seem among the most inspired of ideas, but local calendar options are critical fundraisers for key resources in Greater Victoria.

The Teeny Tiny Garden Tour 2023 calendar features exquisite blooms and garden hideaways thanks to volunteer photographers Lorna Shaw and Pam Irvine. Calendars are $25 with proceeds supporting compassionate end-of-life care at Victoria Hospice. Order at victoriahospice.org or call 250-519-1744.

The new year means a new calendar courtesy of Greater Victoria firefighters. Always supporting some worthy cause, the 2023 calendar features a new twist.

This year, firefighters of Greater Victoria use it as a venue to highlight how members cope with the cumulative stress of being first responders. Among the pages, each firefighter opens up about their approach to a balanced lifestyle and combating mental health issues.

Funds raised from the $25 calendar sales support the Victoria Hospitals Foundation to purchase much-needed medical equipment as part of the five-year pledge of $250,000.

It’s the second such pledge for the Professional Firefighters of Greater Victoria, made up of Esquimalt, Oak Bay, Saanich and Victoria firefighters, as 2022 marked the end of the first five-year pledge.

Find where to pick up a calendar in stores or online purchasing options at victoriafirefighters.ca.

