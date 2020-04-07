Greater Victoria donates 166 tents, 240 sleeping bags and more for those in need

The Greater Victoria community showed its local love on Saturday, dropping off 166 tents, 240 sleeping bags, 109 tarps and 125 sleeping mats during a safe physical distancing collection on April 4.
All donations are under quarantine for 72 hours before the Greater Victoria Coalition to End Homelessness distributes them in a bid to help the homeless self-isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tents and tarps donation is underway! @sofmc today 10 – 3 pm #neighbourhoodresponseteam Tx to our partners @HeroWork @bbbsvictoria and volunteers! #yyj #community pic.twitter.com/uU1Gi9GIhl
— United Way Victoria (@uwgv) April 4, 2020
“We want to thank everybody who dropped off items on Saturday,” said Mark Breslauer, CEO of United Way Greater Victoria. “This is another example of extraordinary generosity during this pandemic. The ‘Neighbourhood’ truly responded.”
The Neighbourhood Response Team is powered by United Way Greater Victoria in partnership with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Victoria and HeroWork Society.
The dynamics if folding a donated tarp – nor as easy as you would think! #neighbourhoodresponseteam #yyj #community pic.twitter.com/YTaZIrYQp8
— United Way Victoria (@uwgv) April 4, 2020
