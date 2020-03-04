Greater Victoria fundraiser right up kids’ alley

Big Brothers Big Sisters Victoria’s Bowl for Kids’ Sake signature fundraiser, which April 24 to 26 at Langford Lanes, drew some colourful characters to last year’s event. (Photo contributed by BBBSV)

If you want to hit the lanes in support of mentoring local kids or would like a chance to knock down a couple of Canucks tickets, these fundraising initiatives will bowl you over.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria are hosting their signature fundraising event, Bowl for Kids’ Sake, April 24 to 26 at Langford Lanes. A chance to win a pair of lower-bowl tickets to the Vancouver Canucks home game March 15 against the Winnipeg Jets is also up for grabs.

Anyone who makes a $20 donation to Bowl for Kids’ Sake before March 6 is eligible to win the tickets, which includes a night’s accommodation at the Rosedale on Robson. The winner will be announced at noon on March 6.

Meanwhile back at the bowling alley, Bottle Depot has signed on as the title sponsor or this year’s Bowl for Kids’ Sake, which aims to raise $80,000 through event sponsors and community support. The funds will go toward closing the gap between mentored children and youth and those still waiting for a mentor.

Local businesses and community members are encouraged to form teams of up to eight members and fundraise through BBBSV’s Canada Helps page at bbbsvictoria.com.

Teams will go head to head in a friendly competition, with each team playing on April 24, 25 or 26. People who aren’t able to join a team can get involved by helping teams raise money to the Team Profiles at the Canada Helps page as well.

Participating in the event serves as a great team-building activity for businesses or just a fun way to connect with friends and support a worthwhile cause, said BBBSV executive director Rhonda Brown in a media release.

“It’s extremely rewarding to see people come together for this event,” Brown said. “We are very fortunate to live in a community that so generously supports its most vulnerable citizens and know together we can make a big impact.”

The funds raised will help ensure that vulnerable children and youth waiting for a mentor have the support they need to realize their full potential, Brown said, adding that BBBSV is proud to celebrate 43 years serving children and families in communities throughout southern Vancouver Island.

You can also support fundraising efforts by donating bottles at Bottle Depot locations throughout April, with BBBSV the company’s monthly charity of choice.